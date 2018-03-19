March 2018 saw the launch of the Mind Over Matter programme in Geneva, the first multi-lingual crowd management and security course of its kind. Some 30 students, who include security people from across Europe, undertook the first part of the five module certification which will allow them to qualify to take the professional diploma in crowd management.

Delivered in French, Pascal Viot the CEO of iSSUE and Amandine Massy the manager of the Certificate and Diploma programme worked with Mind Over Matter with all documents being translated and all delivery assessed in both French and English. Fourteen of the participants have already completed the Professional Certificate while other students are in the process of completing three more modules to take the Professional Diploma later this year.

Prof Chris Kemp, pictured, founder and Managing Director of Mind Over Matter said: ‘This is a landmark in European health, safety and crowd management education and shows that in partnership, great things can be achieved. We are already delivering this course in other European countries and hope to reach even more security professionals over the next few years.’

He returns to Switzerland next year to deliver the first module of the Diploma.

About Mind Over Matter

It specialises in crowded space education, crowd planning and management, risk identification, assessment and management and issues in crowded space. Chris Kemp is Professor of Public Policy at Edinburgh Napier University. He addressed the House of Commons Select Committee for Olympic Security on the merits of training for the 2012 Olympic Games as well as the Royal Society of Medicine. Chris was employed by the HSE as their crowd expert for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. He has a degree in human movement, a Masters in administration and a PhD in cognitive psychology. Chris has written 12 books ranging from punk and hardcore, to crowd management to education. Visit www.momconsultancy.com.