Tavcom Training, part of the Linx International Group, have launched a Managing CCTV Investigations course. The Hampshire-based course is for senior personnel responsible for managing and setting policy, for the investigation of crimes and incidents captured on CCTV and other media. First running in April, the three-day classroom-based training runs at Tavcom in Bishops Waltham. The participants will attain a Tavcom Level Three Certificate.

Tavcom Training Executive Director, Paul Tennent, pictured, said: “This is an essential new course that provides the skills and confidence needed to efficiently and effectively handle CCTV investigations. The comprehensive programme shines a light on the roles and responsibilities of personnel when investigating incidents, how to assist the police, as well as highlighting codes of practice and operational guidelines.” The course includes:

· Investigating crimes caught on CCTV and other media

· Managing enquiries where images provide key evidence

· The CCTV Code of Practice and how they relate to investigations

· Using CCTV in an ethical manner, privacy, human rights and cultural

· Obtaining the best evidential footage and images

· Investigative strategy for using images during a major enquiry

· CCTV trawling and obtaining images from social media

· Using images held by television broadcasts and newspapers

· Linking suspects in several pieces of footage

· Producing evidential statements and decision logs

· Identification of offenders’ capture on CCTV

· Understanding concepts of “Super Recognisers” and their effective use

· Technology and its use in identification

· Using CCTV in investigations and briefing prosecutors

The course costs £795 plus VAT per participant and will run on these 2018 dates:

· 17th – 19th April

· 26th – 28th June

· 2nd – 4th October; and 23 to 25 January 2019.