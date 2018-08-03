Linx International Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Norway-based SOS Academy. The companies will collaborate on development and delivery of academic and vocational security and risk-related training, delivered in the classroom, online or via blended learning. The agreement also covers security consulting services provided by both companies.

Jon S Jacobsen, Founder of SOS Academy, pictured left, said: “SOS Academy is pleased to collaborate with Linx International Group primarily based on its excellent reputation, results and student feedback. Its MSc programme in International Security Risk Management has great appeal along with the exceptional choice of vocational and accredited security courses. There is no other training provider that offers such a range of quality management and technical courses, and we are delighted to represent Linx International Group across Scandinavia. We look forward to extending our relationship with them.”

David Gill, Managing Director of Linx International Group, pictured right, said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with SOS Academy. The MOU covers provision of Group training programmes, including our MSc in International Security and Risk Management and the Security Institute’s accredited courses, throughout Scandinavia, where there is a lack of equivalent qualifications but an identified demand for them. This new agreement also gives Linx International Group an enhanced position in the Scandinavian security training market, enabling us to provide our professional training and consultancy services to a wider security-focussed audience.”

Linx International Group and SOS Academy will now formulate a detailed business plan, with full operations expected to start in line with the 2018-2019 academic year. Visit www.linxinternationalgroup.com.