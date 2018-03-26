The Linx International Group has appointed Ciaran Barry as Director of Group Operations. He’ll oversee all parts of the business, including Linx Consultancy, Tavcom Training, ARC Training International and Perpetuity Training.

Ciaran has a background in both security and business. After a BA Honours degree in Business and French, he had a number of commercial roles before serving in the British Army for nine years and then Hertfordshire Police for over eight as a detective. In 2015 he joined Linx as a Senior Consultant. He studied for a Diploma in Security Management (with Distinction) and recently achieved the ASIS Certified Protection Professional qualification (CPP). Ciaran is actively involved within both the Security Institute and ASIS International.

Ciaran, pictured, says: “I am delighted and honoured to be taking on this new and pivotal role. The Linx International Group is unique in that it is made up of four renowned companies who together offer clients and individuals bespoke and accredited technical and security management training and renowned consultancy services around the world. I am taking the lead in ensuring the market is fully aware of what we offer and our holistic approach to the security of our clients. Security is a business enabler and its remit is expanding to cover other departments within many organisations. In addition to physical and technical security, the modern security manager must understand commercial and business drivers, HR, legal and regulatory requirements and have a sound knowledge of health and safety legislation. They must also stay abreast of global current affairs, new technologies and evolving threats.

“We train professionals to deal with the latest threats, so must anticipate developments and needs across the local, national and international security environments. The Linx International Group’s mission will continue to be at the forefront of security sector training and to ensure our education offering remains highly relevant and forward thinking in an ever-changing world.”

Managing Director of the Linx International Group, David Gill adds: “Ciaran brings the ideal combination of security expertise and commercial acumen, to ensure the Linx International Group continues to be the premier training provider and security consultancy in the UK and internationally.”

Visit www.linxinternationalgroup.com.