Electric locking course

Abloy UK has relaunched its Abloy Foundations Plus course, which covers minimum performance standards, Dynamic Lockdown and the Constructions Product Regulations.

The Foundations course covers most standards applicable to doorsets – from hinges to door selectors – and helps delegates to understand the needs of a door, from its location within the building to the purpose the door must fulfil.

The Foundations Plus course is an add-on to the Foundations course, going one step further in educating delegates on industry terms. This provides attendees with the knowledge to specify products that are suitable for application and door type, the physical security product firm says.

The course covers the locking and escape requirements for access control electric locking in both retrofit and new build applications, ensuring a safe and secure solution. Enrolment on the Foundations Plus course is subject to having completed the Foundations course.

Pat Jefferies, Commercial Director at Abloy UK, said: “The first relaunched Foundations Plus course was successfully hosted at ASSA ABLOY UK headquarters on Friday, February 23, with a full house of customers and specifiers. The course utilises the theory and knowledge gained from the Foundations course to ensure the correct specification of compliant electric locking solutions for access control doors. It provides an excellent link from the Foundations course to Abloy’s more advanced training modules such as Electric Locking.

“Foundations and Foundations Plus can both be used to gain valuable CPD points, so we encourage anyone involved in the specification of doors and access control solutions – whether you’re an installer, security manager, lock centre, end-user or specifier – to get involved.”

Course dates are Fridays: May 25, July 27 and October 19. To book a place on one of the courses, visit www.abloy.co.uk/academy, call 01902 364 500, or email academy@abloy.co.uk.