The Linx International Group will be delivering its security management courses from the new training centre of the Security Industry Regulatory Authority in Dubai – SIRA.

SIRA, created in 2016, is the government department setting the regulations, training and enforcements of security within Dubai. Training will be delivered to international students by tutors at SIRA’s new training centre, which includes technical workshops designed with the Linx International Group company Tavcom. Security people will study and complete internationally recognised and fully-accredited (BTEC and City & Guilds) security management courses including:

· Security Management

· Risk Crisis and Disaster Management

· Managing Security Surveys

· Managing Security Risks in the Oil and Gas Sector

· Kidnap and Ransom Management; and

· Sea Port Security Management

SIRA Training Centre Director, Ahmed Albalooshy says: “Through partnership with the Linx International Group we are providing the very best-in-class training at SIRA’s state-of-the art training centre. Together, we are delivering an exceptionally high-calibre of training, to create experts whose talents are in demand in Dubai, the wider Middle East.”

And Managing Director of the Linx International Group, David Gill says: “Dubai is a major global hub and well respected as a centre of excellence, especially in areas of technology, security and policing. The Linx International Group is proud to be working with SIRA to provide security professionals and those seeking to develop a career in security management in the Middle-East, with the UK’s premier security management training.”