Crime prevention qualifications

The Police Crime Prevention Academy is a new venture from Police Crime Prevention Initiatives, which trades as Secured by Design, the national police crime prevention initiative. It’s offering qualifications in crime prevention and designing out crime.

The Academy has developed these courses (not only for police, but for the likes of council planners, architects and designers) after taking over delivery under an agreement from the College of Policing last year. The qualifications start from Monday, September 3. Guy Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, Secured by Design, said: “Employers are increasingly only willing to invest in learning and development that provides a formally recognised and portable qualification that adds value to the organisation.”

The courses are, highest level first:

Level 5: Diploma in Crime Prevention – Designing Out Crime

Duration: Ten days guided learning plus completion of preliminary course work and an assessed post-course portfolio.

Course content: Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles and practice; understanding the planning process, laws and procedures; roles involved in the planning and design process; analysis of the built environment products, their standards and use; evaluation of the key elements that prevent and promote crime opportunities; and making effective recommendations for changes to the built or planned environment.

Level 4: Certificate in Crime Prevention for Practitioners

Duration: Ten days guided learning plus completion of preliminary course work and an assessed post-course portfolio.

Course content: Situation crime awareness, offender behaviour and identification of vulnerable victims; applying crime prevention tools and techniques; implementing a multi-agency structured problem-solving approach; understanding security product standards and application; security site surveying, reporting procedures and cost planning; and action planning for crime reduction and prevention projects.

Level 3: Award in Introduction to Crime Prevention

Duration: Three days guided learning plus completion of preliminary course work and an assessed post-course workbook.

Course content: Crime science; benefits of crime prevention; problem-solving; security products; and basic site security surveying skills.

The Academy will be offering as a stand-alone accredited and portable qualification a Level 2 Award in Understanding the PREVENT and Safeguarding Strategies.

Duration: Distance learning of ten hours including completion of an assessed workbook.

Course content for Radicalisation Awareness: The aim of the PREVENT Strategy; the roles and responsibilities of adults in relation to the safeguarding of children and young people; understanding the factors that influence vulnerability to radicalisation; being able to recognise the signs of radicalisation; understanding the role that social media plays in radicalisation.

Course content for Safeguarding Children and Young People: Understanding individual responsibilities regarding the safeguarding of children and young people; being able to recognise indicators of abuse; understanding the effect of cyber crime/online bullying on children and young people; understanding the process of the disclosing of safeguarding issues; understanding how to reduce the risk of cyber crime/online bullying.

Email: training@police-cpi.co.uk.