New security staff at Newcastle International Airport have completed training funded through the Go>Grow scheme. Some 35 newly qualified security officers are set to take up various roles around the airport. Their work will involve flight departure security, including inspecting boarding cards, carrying-out passenger screening and operating x-ray equipment used to check luggage. They will also be patrolling critical landside and airside areas, checking on passenger welfare and supporting customer services staff.

People who complete the training receive a Department for Transport approved certificate, providing them with an industry recognised qualification that provides a skills passport to do aviation security work at any UK airport. It’s been funded through the Go>Grow scheme, a regional skills and enterprise programme delivered with 30 local training providers. It was launched after Gateshead College secured £15m of funding from the European Social Fund through the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

As the largest airport in the North East, Newcastle supports more than 15,000 jobs, including 3,500 on site. In 2017, almost five and a half million customers passed through, flying off to more than 80 direct destinations.

HR advisor at Newcastle International Craig McManus, said: “With passenger safety and security paramount, it’s critically important to have highly trained officers in place. Being able to benefit from Go>Grow funding has been excellent. It supports our operational needs from a recruitment perspective, while helping us to upskill those keen to pursue a longer-term career in aviation security at the airport.”

Go>Grow, which has the backing of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership and the North East of England Chamber of Commerce, offers those who wouldn’t ordinarily take training, the opportunity to access bespoke training. A tailor-made course is then developed and delivered at any of the Go>Grow training provider sites, or at business premises. Newcastle Airport’s Craig McManus (fifth from left) and Gateshead College’s Ivan Jepson (second right) mark the completion of Go Grow funded security training. Also pictured are (left to right): Katie Dean, Craig Strickland (security supervisor), Tabatha Taylor, Jonathan Sunderland (security operations manager), Adam Scullion and Mark Curtis.

Ivan Jepson, director of business development at Gateshead College, said: “Newcastle Airport is a terrific example of an organisation that has taken advantage of funding to support their specialised training needs. The airport approached us with a specific training requirement and we were able to utilise the Go>Grow funding to meet its business needs. The programme is a fantastic initiative which is equipping people with new skills, helping contribute to improved productivity and, ultimately, supporting the economic prosperity of the North East over the next few years.”