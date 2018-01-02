Public confidence in the police has risen after 2017 terrorist attacks in London and Manchester, according to the latest research carried out for Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

An online poll by Ipsos MORI in July and August 2017 sought to gauge the public’s perceptions of crime, safety and local policing. The survey of 12,662 people across England and Wales is similar to work carried out in 2015 and 2016 and was commissioned to inform the inspectors’ inspections into police efficiency, effectiveness and legitimacy – the PEEL reports. However the proportion of people saying the service has got worse has increased to 25 percent this year, compared to 20 percent last year. Some 30 percent of people continue to be concerned with crime and anti-social behaviour in their local area in the last year, up from 25 percent last year. Although online crime is generally highlighted as a concern by the majority of participants (73 percent), this has dropped slightly from last year (82 percent). Around one in ten (9pc) reported that they had been a victim of crime or anti-social behaviour in the past year.

HM Inspector Matt Parr said: “After a year in which the emergency services have faced some of the most challenging incidents in recent times, it is encouraging to see that the public’s confidence in the police to protect them against terrorism has increased markedly, with over half of people saying they are confident in the police response. Research carried out for us by Ipsos MORI has demonstrated that the public still value their local police force. Most participants – around two-thirds – identified that the response of police to emergencies was the most vital service, and almost three-quarters of respondents thought the police was effective in doing this. The importance of visible local policing continues to resonate with the public – over eight in ten said that it was important to have a regular uniformed presence. But, the number of people who have not seen a police presence in the last year has risen from just over a third in 2015 to almost half this year.”

For the 37-page report visit the Ipsos MORI website.

Most, 83pc of respondents felt that it was important to have a regular, uniformed police presence in the local area; just 17pc of respondents felt that there was a regular police presence in their local area. Respondents identified what they thought were the top priorities for the police. These priorities are similar to 2016, although the proportion of those saying ‘countering terrorism and extremism’ has risen from 48pc in 2016 to 56pc in 2017. Number one and two priorities remain emergencies and crime of all types.

For the research in detail visit https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/publications/public-views-of-policing-in-england-and-wales-201718/.

Pictured: the security cordon beside Westminster Abbey after the March 2017 terror attack at Westminster Bridge.