January 2018 print issue of Professional Security Magazine

As a guest of Guy Mathias we visit the Gloucestershire site that makes Lucozade, to see what security looks like at a factory, and how access and other security measures fit in with health and safety and overall risk and resilience and business operations generally. We report from the pre-Christmas UK Security Expo, pictured; for example the demonstration by British Transport Police (BTP) specialist officers who are called out to safely remove protesters who have locked, attached or even glued themselves to objects or each other to block a site or road; and the latest on suicide prevention on the railways. We feature a pair of London universities, notably the on-street patrolling by CSAS-accredited security officers of the University of Kingston. Staying in London, we report on some of the finalists in the Met Police’s annual problem-orinted policing awards, focusing on how attention to detail by police and local government helped to cut anti-social behaviour and low-level nuisance that was blighting businesses on a street in west London.

As a reminder of the summer of 2017, we continue our five-part series on the stewarding and guarding by contractor Showsec of the V Festival, after we visited the Midlands half of the annual pop music outdoor event. This month we go inside the tent that houses the temporary control room, to see how it compares and contrasts with permanent control centres. And Peter Clements, Director, Templepan Security Systems Ltd, offers some practitioner angles on TSCM (Technical Service Counter Measures) inspections.

Plus all the regulars – the four pages of ‘spending the budget’, the four pages of new products and services, our columnist Una Riley, who reports from a recent Worshipful Company of Security Professionals dinner, Roy Cooper’s gossip page, looking ahead to the magazine’s 2018 Security TWENTY events, and pages for the security installer and about networked security. You can read Roy and Una’s and other regular writers’ columns in our blogs section.

