Cyber Security Challenge UK has appointed a new Chief Executive, Colin Lobley. He joins from DXC Technology’s (formerly Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Security Services division where he was general manager, UK, Ireland, Middle East.

Colin spent several years working in the civil service, in various roles within the defence research and technology and national resilience fields, before entering commercial security and defence a decade ago.

About the cyber security industry, Mr Lobley said: “In short, cyber security is a very exciting, fast moving market, full of opportunities and risks. I fully believe that the UK cyber industry can go from strength to strength to become ever more prominent on the world stage. But to achieve this, it is essential that we nurture new talent, so we can meet the evolving market demands.”

Colin’s CV includes roles at Defence Strategy & Solutions, Templar Executives and Manigent (now Ascendore).

About his appointment, Mr Lobley said: “There are lots of exciting possibilities to diversify and expand this national initiative, so we can enhance the positive impact we have on the UK’s cyber resilience. It would be fantastic if we could achieve such a utopian vision as having eradicated all security weaknesses in the cyber world… but realistically, if I go home every day knowing I have done something, directly or indirectly, to encourage people into the field of cyber, to enhance the knowledge of those in or entering the field, or to educate someone about cyber security and start to close those gaps; I’ll be happy. That’s exactly why I am delighted to be joining the fantastic, passionate team at Cyber Security Challenge UK; helping to make a real difference and building upon the wonderful efforts of the late Stephanie Daman.”

The cyber sector body, which runs online competitions and raises awareness of cyber learning, reports that over 70 candidates applied. Dr Robert Nowill, Chairman of Cyber Security Challenge UK said: “We were looking for someone who can provide inspirational leadership, and who can work enthusiastically with key Government and industry stakeholders; driving the development of The Challenge’s sponsorship programme and seeking new opportunities for growth within the organisation. With his background, Colin fits the role very well as we forge the way ahead for our organisation; developing our offering further whilst scaling up what we do to seek out as much new talent and staying as inclusive as possible. The Board and I also are extremely grateful for the work Nigel Harrison has done as Acting CEO for much of last year. We are pleased that Nigel continues as an Executive Director of The Challenge to help drive this exciting future.”