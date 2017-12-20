Cyber-attacks will evolve in 2018, and business will feel the impact of a cybersecurity skills shortage, hence the need for security ownership in IoT (Internet of Things), the digital security product firm Irdeto says in an e-book, Disruptive Technologies, Consolidation and Cybersecurity: 2018 Trends in the Connected World.

Doug Lowther, CEO, Irdeto said: “With the increasing number of connections both in and out of the home, organizations must ensure that they protect themselves and their customers from the growing cybercrime threat. Next year we will see areas of attack move beyond computing platforms and networks to include gaming platforms, buildings, vehicles, transportation infrastructure and the growing number of consumer connected devices. Cybersecurity technology is adapting to meet this challenge and organizations in these connected industries are working hard to get ahead of it.”

Connectivity and complexity in modern vehicles is resulting in new risks and threats to personal safety, security and privacy, the firm says. It predicts thefts by use of key fob signal amplifiers, to allow thieves to access vehicles. As the mobile attack surface increases next year, we’ll also see thieves migrate to attacks on improperly secured mobile keys, which can also be used to track a vehicle. Weaknesses in mobile car apps could also expose the automotive sector to tailored malware attacks which are designed to locate and steal vehicles from car brands or fleets.

Among other predictions, David Duncan, Vice President, Product and Solutions Marketing, Security, CA Technologies says that apps and source codes may become the ‘next frontier’ for cyber criminals: “Application vulnerability is a major threat vector where 70-80 per cent of most well-known breaches occur. In today’s app economy, where every company is a software company, this threat surface increases with every new app that’s written and released. Because of this, DevSecOps will be an important tool in the fight against cyber criminals. Put simply, DevSecOps means integrating security into every step of the software development lifecycle – from the earliest stages, through testing and deployment – so that it’s baked in from the get-go.”

He suggested 2018 as the year that organisations will likely experience the first successful “ransom-app” attack; “instead of ransoming data, someone will create malware that exploits a weakness within a commercial application that they will then hold for ransom. It’s not just about kidnapping an organisation’s data for payment anymore, but rather, it’s taking control of the organization’s applications and getting it to pay a hefty amount of money to regain control of them.”

And Mark Barrenechea, CEO of digital product company OpenText said: “Cyberspace has emerged as a new battlefield where bits, bytes, and botnets are the weapons of choice. This is creating the Internet of Botnets, which are global networks of compromised devices that hackers can deploy or rent out to criminal organisations. This is particularly unsettling given the fact that there is currently a botnet out there (dubbed the IoT Reaper) that is powerful enough to take down the entire Internet.

“Firewalls and other traditional security measures do not cut it anymore. As the battlefield moves into cyberspace, new tools will be needed to address the changing nature of conflict. AI, quantum computing, and quantum cryptography are particularly promising countermeasures against cyberattacks. AI (in the form of machine learning) is being used to monitor networks and any associated devices for anomalies and report deviations in real time. Quantum computing can sift through 150,000+ daily threats in an organisation’s network to identify which events are the riskiest. And quantum cryptography can ensure secure communications. These emerging technologies are redefining cybersecurity as we know it. Moving forward, they will be our best line of defense against sophisticated cyberattacks.”