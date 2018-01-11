The National Security Inspectorate (NSI) has launched a new edition of its CCTV code of practice – for the design, installation and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems – NCP 104 Issue 3.

This edition includes guidance on protecting systems from cyber risks, and emphasises the importance of thoroughly assessing customer security risks and requirements when developing CCTV system design. Covered are:

• security needs being fully assessed, documented and agreed prior to any design work;

• system design addressing agreed security needs, useability and operating requirements including network (cyber) security;

• validation and testing of the system;

• appropriate user training; and

• fully documented maintenance requirements.

For installers, the new NCP 104 details recommendations and guidance to be followed as part of delivering a CCTV system design and ensures the sustainability, functionality and effectiveness of a system. The Code is in line with the latest standard BS EN 62676-4:2015, (the application guidelines for the use of video surveillance systems in security applications), but simplifies the process of system development and testing, by omitting specific requirements regarding system grading and the use of some specific image testing requirements. It introduces requirements for design areas such as network (cyber) security, detectors, video analysis, audio and cabling, that are not covered by in BS EN 62676-4 and also covering current technologies and terms.

It stands apart from BS 8418 which relates to the installation of remotely monitored detector activated CCTV systems.

NSI’s Head of Technical Services, Tony Weeks, pictured, said: “Customers can rely on installers working with the new Issue 3 of the NSI Code to fully document and understand their requirements, so that CCTV system design is fit for purpose. The ‘scale-ability’ of the Code means it can help deliver best practice from the smallest to the most complex of installations.”

The new edition supersedes NCP 104 Issue 2, which will be withdrawn from use on April 30, 2019. Customers seeking the compliance with the new Code prior to this date should check with their NSI approved installer.