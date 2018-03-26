Landing on desks is the latest Professional Security magazine; the April 2018 print issue.

Violence – and countering it – is the theme, whether the update from the Security and Counter Terror Expo (SCTX) show at London Olympia earlier this month on armed police in the UK, to a return to hear from a Midlands-based conflict management trainer. Also featured are speakers from the first Security TWENTY event of 2018, ST18 Midlands at Nottingham in February; how the new-build nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is doing security; a further page in a series this year on drones and their detection; the security risks from artificial intelligence (AI); news and comment on fraud and bribery; and the upcoming general data protection regulation (GDPR).

Plus the regular contributors Una Riley, who’s back in the United States; and Jim Gannon; a book review page; pages about and for installers and installations; and our MD Roy Cooper’s industry gossip.

As ever we bring you the regular four pages of new products and services, and the four pages of ‘spending the budget’. We look ahead too to the next ST18 event, at Glasgow on May 1. Pictured is Simon Banks of CSL DualCom, speaking to the ST18 Midlands conference on the advantages of apprenticeships in the fire and security sectors.

To read the April 2018 issue in full online, visit http://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/online-magazine/24-03-18/28-04/. For other issues, see the ‘magazine‘ part of the website.

Violence – for example against retail – will also feature in the May 2018 issue.