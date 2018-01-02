New year honours

In the Queen’s New Years Honours List, the Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Craig Mackey, pictured, was given a knighthood. He said: “Receiving a knighthood has left me feeling both amazed and deeply honoured. I truly believe it is a recognition not just for me but for the dedication of all the men and women of the police service that I have had the privilege to serve with during the last 33 years. It comes at the end of what has been an extraordinarily difficult year, when so many of our officers have demonstrated huge courage, compassion and professionalism in the very worst of circumstances.

“Also, most importantly I must mention my wife Debbie. It would simply not have been possible for me to have had this career without her love and unstinting support. Both professionally and personally, I consider myself to be a very lucky man.”

Among government departmental awards, Nicholas Drinkal, Deputy Director, Border Force at the Home Office, was made OBE for work on border security at Calais and Dunkirk.

Debbie Heald, the Managing Director of road blocker and bollard manufacturer Heald Ltd, has been awarded an MBE for her services to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and exports. Founded in 1987 by Debbie’s partner, Rod Heald as an agricultural engineering business Debbie purchased a 50pc stake in the business in 1994. The couple then launched its first line of security barriers into the market and has since developed at least one new product each year and recently added electronic security solutions to its range.

Debbie has been behind the international growth of the business exploring new markets and opportunities while Rod is responsible for product innovation. The company now exports almost 70pc of its products overseas and is currently enjoying success in the USA market.

Over the years Debbie and the business have been recognised in industry and business awards including the Institute of Director Awards where she was named the regional Family Business Director of the Year 2017; at UK Export Excellence Awards, Northern Power Women and Northern Powerhouse Awards. Debbie also has a voluntary role as Director and Treasurer of the Perimeter Security Suppliers Association (PSSA), an industry body.

Debbie said: “It is a complete shock but an absolute honour to be awarded an MBE and I would like to extend my appreciation to all the team at Heald, our distributors and customers throughout the world who have been instrumental in the success of the business. I would also like to thank my partner Rod and our daughters for their continued patience and support.”

For the 2018 honours in full visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/new-years-honours-list-2018.