Multitone Electronics plc, the communication systems company, will premiere its Appear Crew and Ambulance apps for emergency teams and first responders at the BAPCO 2018 annual conference and exhibition for public sector comms managers.

Appear Crew uses Multitone’s Appear mobile platform, to assist emergency crews with reliable and secure messaging. As a complement to a pager, the Appear Crew app registers a response from each crew member and tracks their progress to their station. The system can also be used to track the movement of the a team member, to the fire station, showing locations on a map. This allows the Command and Control team to ensure everyone is accounted for when required.

Multitone’s Emergency Services Major Accounts Manager, Peter Eborall, pictured, says: “We anticipate great interest and demand for our Appear Crew app, which we developed in close collaboration with fire and rescue services. It has been extensively trialled and rigorously tested, to ensure it can be relied upon to provide the essential support needed to save lives. In addition to fire and rescue crews, Appear Crew is ideally suited to meet the exacting communications requirements of RNLI and Coastguard emergency teams.”

Also on stand J7 is Multitone’s new Ambulance app, designed to assist and co-ordinate teams, from full-time paramedics to Community First Responders. Eborall adds: “Based upon our Appear Lite solution, the Ambulance app provides highly reliable contact, with proof-of-delivery for a proven audit trail. The app is highly secure, preventing sensitive information being removed or screenshots being taken, to ensure confidentiality at all time.”

The Ambulance app sends an automatic acknowledgement when the recipient receives the message, so Command and Control staff know it has been read.

BAPCO 2018 runs at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, on March 20 and 21. Visit www.bapco-show.co.uk.