ASSA ABLOY Access Control, a UK division of ASSA ABLOY, the physical security and door product company, will be among exhibitors at Bett Show 2018 covering the education sector, from January 24 to 27 at ExCeL London, showing its Aperio wireless locking for the education sector.

The access control arm of ASSA ABLOY will be partnering with technology reseller Net-Ctrl on stand C61. The firms say that the access control product can help education establishments cut costs, improve security and reduce time and money spent on maintenance.

Aperio is in use at the University of Birmingham, University of East Anglia and the University of Liverpool; it enables mechanical locks to be wirelessly linked to an access control system. This helps create what the product manufacturer calls a complete security package and access control solution for the education sector. ASSA ABLOY Access Control will be showing its H100 door handle (pictured), L100 locks and E100 escutcheons.

Rebecca Hutchings, Key Account Sales Manager at ASSA ABLOY Access Control, said: “With almost 35,000 attendees expected at the event, this is a valuable opportunity for IT managers, security officers and facilities managers in the education sector to learn about this intelligent access control solution. Educational establishments across the country have already seen the rewards of integrating Aperio, including improved efficiencies, enhanced security and reduced overheads. Representatives from ASSA ABLOY Access Control and Net-Ctrl will be happy to discuss any of these benefits and how Aperio® can be easily installed.

“For those working in the education sector, we will also be attending a range of other events with Net-Ctrl, including the Association of University Chief Security Officers’ [AUCSO] annual conference at Southampton Solent University on April 10 to 12 and the Independent Schools’ Bursars Association’s (ISBA) annual conference in Brighton on May 9 to 10. An ICT event with ISBA is also planned for March, with the date yet to be confirmed.”

To register for the 2018 Bett Show visit www.bettshow.com.