The University of Bath has been re-accredited for another three years with the Secured Environments award. That’s a scheme developed by the official Police Crime Prevention Initiatives, and the community safety and security management consultancy Perpetuity. The aim is to help organisations address their risks and make the best use of security measures.

The university with its main campus above and outside the spa city was audited to check it met the six criteria required to receive the accreditation. The audit comprised of a university staff survey to gain their views on the security services, plus an on-site visit from an assessor. The assessor visited campus and the Virgil Building in the city, reporting that the organisation was doing well in 33 out of the 34 assessment areas. The audit commended the security team for its:

– Responding to reported issues quickly;

– The actions taken to help reduce bicycle theft (a perennial bother on campuses);

– Launching new initiatives such as the CallMy emergency messaging app (free on Android, Apple or Windows mobile phone);

– Integrating security measures to new buildings;

– The team’s close working relationship with the police; and

– Investment in staff and commitment.

Brian Schofield, Head of Security Services at the uni, said: “The importance of audits cannot be over-emphasised. They allow an independent professional auditor to examine closely the practices and procedures within an organisation. This allows the organisation to celebrate successes as well as address identified shortfalls and thus continually improve. This award recognises the efforts of all those involved in supporting the goal of maintaining the secured environment as well as demonstrating to prospective students seeking to attend the university that the organisation cares about their well-being.”

