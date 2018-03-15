Prof Chris Kemp, founder and CEO of Mind Over Matter which specialises in crowded space education, was presented with an award for Outstanding Contribution to Health and Safety by Yourope (European Festivals Association) at its anniversary dinner in March.

The event, which brought together over 100 festival managers, directors, producers, promoters and agents from across Europe, marked 20 years of Yourope which seeks to promote good practice at festivals across Europe. Delivering a range of courses, seminars, presentations and conferences as well as assisting festivals with their health, safety and crowd management issues, the organisation has been instrumental in delivering sustainable and safe festivals across Europe and encouraging its members to work together to make progress in the field.

Chris is pictured third from left with other award winners. He said: ‘This award was a complete surprise and I am extremely proud to have been awarded such an honour. I was also delighted to see our partner Henrik Bondo Nielsen rewarded for his work with an award for his Outstanding Contribution to Health and Safety which is well deserved. The fact that the organisation is celebrating its 20th anniversary is testament to its commitment to improving standards at festivals across Europe.’

About Chris Kemp

Chris was employed by the HSE as their crowd expert for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. He has a degree in human movement, a Masters in administration and a PhD in cognitive psychology. Recent clients include Wacken Open Air, Silverstone FI Circuit, Wembley Stadium, the O2 arena, London Victoria Station, the UN, the ACC Arena, the Scottish Police and training the British Paralympic medical staff for the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. He was among the speakers at Professional Security magazine’s last Security TWENTY event of 2017, ST17 London, at Heathrow in November.