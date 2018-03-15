The City of London Police has expanded emergency trauma pack training to police officers in the Square Mile. Some 60 officers from the City force will be trained to use the kits, stored around the City. Each pack is filled with specialist medical equipment to treat casualties. The locations of the packs are plotted on a map so that the police control room are able to make use of the packs in the event of a major incident.

The initial scheme was launched last year. There are now almost 100 bags in various premises; staff at all premises have received training in how to use them. The cost of the kit, estimated at around £469.99, and its upkeep, are the responsibility of the business purchasers. They are stored in a secure location within the premises and each business has a key holder who can be contacted 24 hours a day should the kit be needed by officers. The kits contain around 40 items including face masks, batteries, ice packs, goggles, adhesive dressings, eye pads, and more.

Insp Chris Hay, from the City of London Police, said: “The purpose of this scheme is simple. We want to boost the ability of our front line police officer to treat casualties in the event of a major incident. Unfortunately the threat to the UK from international terrorism is “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. As we have seen over the past year in the UK, the first aid treatment which is carried out within the first few moments following an attack can be life-saving.

“By having our officers trained, it means that we can respond rapidly to these emergencies and can hopefully save lives. We hope to develop and continue our officer training and hope to increase the coverage of the packs throughout the City.”