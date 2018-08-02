At the access security manufacturer TDSi, staff from its Poole head office are taking part in the Tough Mudder event on Saturday, August 18, to raise money for the company’s chosen charity, Julia’s House Dorset and Wiltshire Children’s Hospices. Their target; raising at least £1,000 by sponsorship via its Virgin Money Giving page. They will face a 12 mile course of mud and obstacles, designed to test them mentally and physically.

Francesca Meyrick, Marketing Manager at TDSi said: “We love a good challenge and the prospect of supporting Julia’s House, an absolutely amazing charity which provides huge benefits to children with life-limiting illnesses and their families. It’s a great opportunity for myself and the rest of the team, who live and work locally, to support our community.”

The team are already in training. Francesca added: “Many of our ‘motley crew’ signed up on a dare, and 90pc of us were immediately regretting it! We may not be the fittest or the fastest team at the event, but we are 100pc committed to raising money for Julia’s House and determined to finish – without leaving anyone behind! This is a brilliant opportunity to embrace the team spirit we embody as a business and make a real difference to people’s lives.”

TDSi are planning other fund-raining activities for Julia’s House, including a ‘Bake Off-style’ event. Francesca added: “As well as supporting a very worthy cause, these events are great fun and really embrace the comradery that makes TDSi the success it is. Please do support our effort and pledge some money at our Virgin Money Giving page.”

Sponsor at the Virgin Money Giving page: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TDSI1.