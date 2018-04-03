Smartvue acquired

The multi-national firm Johnson Controls has acquired Smartvue, a US-based cloud-based video platform company.

Nashville-based Smartvue’s video surveillance and IoT video cloud platform is supported in 140 countries and serves customers such as telecoms and cable companies, security firms, storage providers and device manufacturers. The platform supports IoT technologies that enable secure video in almost any device to connect with a global cloud, accessed through an intuitive interface. Smartvue has more than 800 granted utility patent claims from its nearly 20-year history.

David Grinstead, vice president and general manager, Security Products, Building Technologies and Solutions, Johnson Controls said: “The addition of Smartvue’s open API cloud architecture to the Johnson Controls portfolio bolsters our ability to provide scalable video as a service in a highly cost effective, fast and secure way. This acquisition will only strengthen our potential to more fully harness the power of cloud-based video and provide opportunities for our partners to derive new revenue streams as the industry’s adoption of cloud increases.”

And Martin Renkis, Founder and CEO of Smartvue Corporation, said: “Smartvue is a trusted name that has made buildings and homes secure, infrastructure more effective, and cities smarter for more than 20 years. Integrating our technology and innovation with Johnson Control’s leadership and global reach will deliver exponential new value to the IoT and security industries.”

