Cundall, an international multidisciplinary engineering consultancy, has appointed Neal Wilson as Principal Security Consultant, specialising in physical and electronic security solutions.

Neal joins the consultancy from TPS Consult. He has many years’ experience in demonstrating, advising and planning physical and electronic security measures to assist clients, architects, consultants and contractors from project conception through to practical completion and post-handover support.

Neal has developed a body of work across sectors: mixed use and public realm, retail, utilities, commercial, industrial, education, defence, aviation, and banking.

Neal says: “Having been given the opportunity to work across many differing sectors in my career, I have developed a beneficial understanding of each client’s requirements, both commercially and best practice solutions to ensure a security system fit for purpose and beyond. I look forward in bringing my knowledge to Cundall and developing our technical offering further.”

Among high-profile projects, Neal has been principal designer for the new build of a major interchange London underground station, principal designer on restricted vehicle routes for a main UK airport, and was project manager for a design team developing a security package for a billion-pound high rise commercial and residential development in central London. Working as overseas site project manager, Neal also led surveyors, blast engineers and security advisors across ten petrochemical sites.

Darren Wood, Cundall’s security specialism lead said: “We are very pleased to have someone with Neal’s extensive security experience join our business. His knowledge in the design and specification of physical and electronic security solutions will be a great asset to our clients and their projects in delivering innovative security solutions that add real value and make their people and businesses safer.”

Cundall adds that its security specialism works internationally across market sectors with key security projects already delivered in offices and workplaces, critical systems and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).