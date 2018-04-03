SCTX hailed

Clarion Events have hailed Security & Counter Terror Expo (SCTX) in spring 2018 as the most successful ever, with 10,123 visitors, 71 international delegations and 304 exhibitors. SCTX again featured the forensics show Forensics Europe Expo, Ambition – the event for emergency preparedness, resilience and response (EPRR), and for the first time, the People Movement and Management show.

Covering over 13,000 sqm, the exhibition ran alongside ten conferences, two live demo areas and the World Counter Terror Congress. David Thompson, Event Director, said: “The threat posed by terrorists has never been more diverse from the simplicity of knives and hire vehicles to technologically-advanced cybercriminals. It’s vital that nations, security professionals and the public are fully informed of the most effective methods of protection to mitigate these threats – we specifically tailored this year’s programme to respond to these challenges.”

The Congress, attended by over 700, was chaired by Richard Barrett, Coordinator of the Al-Qaeda/Taliban monitoring team of the United Nations Security Council. The event featured Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner, Mark Rowley; Sir Julian King, European Commissioner for the Security Union and Michael McGarrity, Assistant Director of Counterterrorism Division at the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). In Mark Rowley’s final public appearance before retiring, the UK’s national lead for counter terrorism policing, gave an overview of operations under his command, criticising tech companies for their lack of proactivity in working with the police, having failed to make a single direct referral to them about terrorist activity on their sites.

Michael McGarrity reviewed FBI operations on detecting, deterring and disrupting threats to the United States; Christian Rousseau from the Government of Canda’s Integrated Terrorist Assessment Centre discussed the Canadian approach to the evolving terrorist threat.

Richard Walton, former Head of the Counter Terrorism Command for the Met added: “Extremist propaganda has changed course over the past year, encouraging attacks to be launched from home nations with terrorists opting for crude methods utilising everyday services such as hire vehicles. This has led to a whole new set of challenges for security professionals to address in order to prevent attacks and protect the public. Terrorism is a global challenge and it is vital that nations collaborate and work together on a global scale with events such as the World Counter Terror Congress which provides a vital platform for the sharing of best practice and the most effective counter terrorist strategies.”

SCTX conference talks on the show floor covered cyber, infrastructure, border and transport security. The Cyber Threat Intelligence Conference, run in association with techUK and sponsored by Genetec and Darktrace, discussed how best to protect against cyberattacks whether on individuals, businesses, or governments.

Key speakers included: Sir Julian King, European Commissioner for the Security Union for the European Commission (EC) and NATO’s Merle Maigre, Director at the Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

Chairing the conference again this year, Talal Rajab, techUK’s Head of Programme, Cyber, National Security, added: “Every year, we face new and innovative attacks as cybercriminals look to exploit gaps in cyber protection. Now, we’re facing a new challenge in the fight against the dissemination of extremist propaganda online. Additionally, organisations must adhere to specific requirements with GDPR and the NIS Directive coming into force in May or face serious ramifications. SCTX is the best place to stay on top of the latest developments in the industry and learn about the most effective levels of protection for you and your organisation.”

The Critical National Infrastructure and Business Reliance conference, sponsored by Surelock McGill and Pelco, had speakers including Chris Flynn, Security Operations Lead, Data Security Centre – NHS Digital and Dr Anja von Wulffen, Desk Office, Directorate II Risk Management; International Affairs – Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK).

As for product launches at the show, on day one, Chemring Technology Solutions announced LORIS, an energy radio initiator while BrainChip exhibited its AI video analysis software that find faces and objects 20 times more quickly than a human operator.

Catherine Pouret, Project Officer, EU Commission said: “We are delighted to be at the show which has been a great experience for us and our beneficiaries. It’s a really productive way of meeting such a diverse mix of people – all in one place. We’ve had some very good leads so far and look forward to doing more at the show next year.”

At SCTX’s Integrated Security Showcase public and private sector buyers, influencers and government delegations were guided through the feature to see how technologies such as facial recognition scanners, blast doors and perimeter fences all work together into an operations control centre. The showcase featured suppliers such as: Custom Consoles, Warrior Doors, Chemring Technology Solutions, Technocover. Bosch, BlokNmesh, Hill and Smith, Integrated Design Limited and Harp Visual Systems.

Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Wilson, National Coordinator for Protective Security, said: “The current threat from terrorism, both in the UK and internationally, means it is vital police work closely with commercial organisations to improve our collective security. Events like SCTX give us chance to showcase the tools we have available to help companies increase their understanding of the issues and measures they should be taking.

“This year senior officers had the opportunity to meet many leading suppliers and experts working in protective security and this helps our understanding of the important innovations taking place in the sector. We look forward to attending again in 2019.”

Inaugural Counter Terror Awards were hosted by Sir Michael Fallon. Director of award-winner, Audax, Adam Liardet said: “Having hosted The European Commissioner for Security Union, Sir Julian King, at our stand we were then thrilled to receive the Communications Systems Award at the Counter Terror Awards presented by Sir Michael Fallon. For an SME to be able to engage at this level, is evidence enough that the Security & Counter Terror Expo provides opportunities and delivers where other events just don’t come close, it will come as no surprise we have already booked for next year.”

SCTX will return to London on March 5 and 6, 2019. Pictured: evening drinks on the exhibition floor after day one’s show.