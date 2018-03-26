While we’ve all heard in-store audio – background music in shops – the potential for music and audio in retail for driving sales is still largely untapped, according to the network video product company Axis Communications. It has announced partnerships with Soundtrack Your Brand, Royal Streaming, MUSIC2BIZ and Pinesker Media Company.

Axis network audio products now integrate with several subscription-based music services to enable tailored background music for business, mainly in retail. A study by Soundtrack Your Brand suggested that, in a restaurant, playing background music that reflects brand identity can boost sales by an average of 9.1pc compared to music which doesn’t. Axis network audio products offers targeted public address and integration with video analytics.

“Traditionally, in-store audio has been used for functional staff and customer announcements, or generic background music. However, research shows that tailored music, combined with strategic announcements, can actively help move customers towards a sale. When combined with Axis network audio devices, the partnerships we have announced today will allow retailers to deliver tailored audio consistently across their store network, supporting core brand values and enhancing the customer experience, with the high reliability associated with a 100 per cent digital system.”

These music services for business can be fully integrated with existing Axis network speaker systems without any additional hardware or software, allowing for the seamless integration of scheduled and ad hoc announcements with tailored music. They can also work with non-Axis audio systems through AXIS C8033 Network Audio Bridge, for the connection of analogue and digital audio.

Axis network speakers integrated with music services allow HQ central control to ensure the right music is being played at each branch. Axis audio devices are available through distribution channels, while the music streaming services are available from the content providers.