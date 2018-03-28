Light + Building 2018

Light + Building, the event in Frankfurt am Main from March 18 to 23 March, drew more than 220,000 trade visitors from 177 countries. Some 2,714 exhibitors came from 55 countries to Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre showing the latest products in the fields of lighting, electrical engineering and home and building automation.

Wolfgang Marzin, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Messe Frankfurt, said: “Over the last six days, Light + Building presented a plethora of innovations. Everyone involved – exhibitors, partners and visitors – were delighted with the fair and this positive mood was prevalent in all halls. The upswing in the sector continues.”

The level of internationality rose again in comparison with the previous edition of the fair: some 70 percent (compared with the previous, 2016 show figure of 67 percent) of exhibitors. Half, 52 percent (2016: 49 percent) of visitors came from abroad. The biggest visitor nations after Germany include China, Italy, the Netherlands, France, the UK, Switzerland and Belgium. Large increases in visitor numbers were registered from countries such as the Russian Federation, India, Finland, Korea and Ukraine. There was also a significant increase in the number of attendees from Kazakhstan, Angola and Namibia.

At over 80 percent, the overall level of satisfaction remains very high, say organisers. Some 90 percent of exhibitors said they considered the economic outlook to be good. In the case of German exhibitors, no less than 94 percent said they think the outlook is bright. The overall level of satisfaction on the visitor side is event higher and once again reached 97 percent.

The next Light + Building will run in Frankfurt am Main from March 8 to 13, 2020.

A Conference for Networked Security Technology ended on March 23 after welcoming 650 participants.

Lothar Hellmann, President of the German Central Association of Electrical and Information Technology Contractors (Zentral-verband der Deutschen Elektro- und Informationstechnischen Handwerke, ZVEH) said: “Light + Building not only fulfilled our high expectations. It exceeded them. Nowhere else are more innovations and impulses for our sector to be found in this quality and density. Moreover, this year’s motto, ‘connected – secure – convenient’, fitted perfectly with the most important markets for the electrical-engineering trade. And, with our special show, ‘Smart Living in the E-House’, we offered an ideal example of what is possible today in terms of building connectivity, systems integration and energy management – for more safety, security, convenience and energy efficiency.”