New optically variable foil (OVF) nanotechnology label stock for product security design and appearance is available from the international supplier, Fresnels Inc. The Peacock label stock comes in rolls up to 600mm wide, print treated and ready for printing and die cutting, and is available in transparent and opaque versions.

This comes in response to demand from security product manufacturers and converters of pressure sensitive labels who require the colour-changing effects of Fresnel’s Peacock but lack the ability to apply the colour changing foil.

The stamping foil has been inspired by the iridescence found in nature to deliver an arresting palette of colours and contemporary effects, which can be applied by brand owners, printers and converters using standard foil application techniques. The colour change features captured in the ‘Peacock’ designs are difficult to replicate and can therefore be adopted for use as an added-value foil-based anti-counterfeiting device for ID documents, the supplier says.

About Fresnels Inc

The firm is privately funded and led by technology providers with 100 years of combined expertise in the commercialisation of optical microstructures. Visit http://www.fresnelsinc.com.