This year’s Holography Conference, on November 15 and 16 in Minsk, Belarus, will see presentations from several industry figures. Leonid Tanin, scientist, father of holography in Belarus and chairman of the board of directors, scientific and technical council of Holography Industry Joint Stock Company, and co-organiser and sponsor of The Holography Conference, will outline the development of security holography – in particular products unigram, codogram and crystallogram from 1998 to 2018.

Sanjin Ambadiyil from the Centre for Development of Imaging, will showcase a new technique using biometric recognition systems to authenticate a hologram’s ‘fingerprint’. The University of Cambridge’s Richard Lewington will look at how holograms can improve classroom learning, while the Hellenic Institute of Holography’s Alkis Lembessis’ paper will give a presentation on advanced display holograms.

New ways to potentially display critical information to drivers using holographic technology as part of futuristic vehicle head-up display will be covered in a paper by Stanislovas Zacharovas from Geola Digital.

The conference will also include the Excellence in Holography Awards, which are organised by the industry trade body, the International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA), which is marking its 25th anniversary in 2018.

Recognising achievement and marking those who have been at the forefront of the sector, the awards are given for the best in Holographic Technology; Origination; Display or Emerging Technology Applications and Applied Security; Decorative and Packaging Products. The closing date for applications is August 24 and covers commercial hologram projects produced after August 1, 2017.

Manoj Kochar, IHMA chair, pictured, said: “Excellence, new applications and quality will no doubt lead the way in this year’s crop of entries, reflecting how new technology pushes the holographic boundaries forward.”

Application forms to enter the awards can be downloaded from the IHMA website at www.ihma.org.