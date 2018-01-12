GJD is again among companies exhibiting at the Security TWENTY 18 Midlands Conference and Exhibition. The event is the first of the ST year, at the East Midlands Conference Centre on the University of Nottingham campus on Wednesday, February 21 (slightly later in the calendar than in previous years). Doors open at 8.30am; the conference begins at 9.30am. GJD will be showcasing its expanded range of external motion detectors, IP enabled sensors, lasers and LED illuminators.

Ana Maria Sagra-Smith, GJD’s Sales and Marketing Director said: “We are exhibiting at all of the Security TWENTY events this year, as they are always well attended and we are looking forward to showcasing our full product range.”

Visitors can see live product demonstrations of the company’s D-TECT Laser detector. The D-TECT Laser is a security device designed to create virtual curtains, walls and surveillance security zones. The Laser is programmable to within 10cm for intrusion detection.

GJD will also be showing its D-TECT IP range of external motion detectors, which provide integration with third party VMS providers and CCTV systems. Users have access to real time remote monitoring via a secure web-based interface. GJD’s Clarius PLUS IP LED illuminator range is available in Infra-Red and White-Light options. The IP illuminators allow for remote set-up and operation via the secure web based interface from anywhere. By using the interface, users can control various functions including the power boost, light pulsing mode and timer functions. Further key features include an interchangeable lens diffuser kit for field of view adjustment.

GJD is hosting a business card raffle for a chance to win a bottle of bubbly.

If you register to attend in advance and are an installer, end user, consultant, security buyer, involved in private security, in the police or the armed forces, you will be able to attend the conference for free, and you are also entitled to a free bacon sandwich and hot buffet lunch. Register to attend ST18 Midlands here: http://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-twenty18-register/.

Speakers as ever at ST have a local flavour; they include Transport for West Midlands Safety and Security Manager Mark Babington, a return speaker, giving an update on what the Birmingham-based control room is doing, including taking in some local government monitoring from around the region; NSI Director Simon Banks; and the information security consultant Bruce Hallas, founder of The Analogies Project. There will also be manufacturer updates from Hanwha, Seagate, Anixter and Hikvision. The conference will be chaired by ST regular Mike White.

Any queries, email event organiser Liz Lloyd at liz@professionalsecurity.co.uk.

You can also register for ST18 Midlands, see who’s exhibiting, and read more details of the later 2018 ST events – Glasgow in April, Harrogate in July, Dublin in September and London Heathrow in November – at http://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/.

Picture by Mark Rowe; ST17 Nottingham in February 2017.