Atmaana Business Consulting Limited – the security, emergency services and defence consultancy – has announced a deal acquiring a 30pc shareholding in RightStone Consulting Limited, a resilience and crisis management consultancy; with an option to purchase the remaining shares over the next three years.

Right Stone has customers including blue chip international clients across the hospitality, hotel, financial services and education sectors. Right Stone offers business resilience support to tackle regional and localised threats, as well as incidents with global impact; including managing people’s responses to crises and providing relevant training to improve their capability.

Founder and CEO of Atmaana, Harish Natali said: “We are delighted to welcome the Right Stone team and clients to the Atmaana Group. This move is a natural fit for both organisations and demonstrates our commitment to respond to the changing face of security both in the UK and globally. Combining our expertise will allow us to collectively expand our reach in our chosen markets and better serve new and existing clients with a wider range of services.”

And Mike Bourton, Managing Director of Right Stone said: “We have worked incredibly hard to develop Right Stone’s portfolio of products and services and we look forward to working within the Atmaana Group to expand our offering into new markets and better serve both our companies’ clients.”