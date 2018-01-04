- News
UK OSPA finalists
The UK Outstanding Performance Awards (OSPAs) 2018 category finalists have been announced. The OSPAs are so far running in eight countries and showcase the work and contribution companies, teams and individuals are making to security.
The organisers report that this year saw a significant increase in the number of UK entries received. For those through to the next phase of the competition, winners will be announced at the UK OSPAs awards dinner on Thursday evening, March 1, at the Royal Lancaster London. The 2018 finalists are:
Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director
Letitia Emeana – Amazon
David Cox – Andrews International
Mike Lees – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Matthew Hollick – Broadgate Estates
Kuldeep Kainth – CIS Security
Neil Eley – OCS
Outstanding In-House Security Team
Adidas Profit Protection
Croma Vigilant Broadgate Estates/Glasgow Fort
Incentive-FM Bluewater Security
Kier Group Information Security
OCS Gracechurch Shopping Centre Security
pladis Security, Risk & Crisis Management
Printworks Security
Sodexo Control Room
Sodexo Repsol Sinopec Security
Wilson James team at Francis Crick Institute
Outstanding Contract Security Company
Axis Security
CIS Security
Croma Vigilant
ENGIE
FGH Security
GMS Security Services
Magenta Security Services
VSG
Wilson James
Outstanding Security Consultant
CornerStone GRG
IJA (Ian Johnson Associates)
Abbey Petkar – Magenta Security Services
Alexander Pennington – Protectus Security Solutions
Peter Boyes – Securitas Security Services (UK)
Eoin Morgan – Sodexo
QCIC
Outstanding Customer Service Initiative
Barnsley ‘Hospital Eyes’ – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
FGH Security
G4S Street Ambassador
G4S Re-Solutioning Shopping Centres
ProtectED Code of Practice – the University of Salford
BikeRegister – Selectamark Security Systems
Wilson James – Tate
VSG – Smile
Outstanding Security Training Initiative
Aviva – Run, Hide, Tell Training Awareness
CIS Security
Critical Cinema
FGH Security
innogy SE
pladis Training Initiative
RBS – Friends Against Scams Team
Securitas – Learning and Development
Specsavers in partnership with The Security Company
The SES Group Academy
Outstanding Security Installer
2020 Vision Systems
Building Protection Systems
WASP Security
Outstanding Event Security Team
Atomic Weapons Establishment FD17 Security
Croma Vigilant – Edinburgh International Conference Centre
FGH Security
G4S Events – One Love Concert
Wilson James – Museums Consortium
Wilson James – Facebook
Outstanding Security Partnership
Brighton Community Guarding Project
Cardiff University Partnership
CornerStone and Google – Partnering for Excellence
FGH Security Partnership Initiative
Jaguar Land Rover and GMS Security Services
Kings Cross Estate Services and Andrews International
London Borough of Havering Safe and Sound Partnership
SelectaDNA working in partnership with Merseyside Police
Southwark Joint Enforcement Team
Outstanding Cyber Security Initiative
Kier Group – Information Security Team
SGN in partnership with The Security Company
The IASME Consortium
Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer
BikeAway
Brisant Secure
Frontier Pitts
Gallagher Security
GJD Manufacturing
Insafe International
StaySafe
Tensor
Verint Systems
Vismo
Outstanding Security Officer
Luke Etherington – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Mel Watt – Croma Vigilant
Damola Abayomi – Interr
Muhammad Fahim – Mitie Total Security Management
John Griffiths – Mitie Total Security Management
Matt Bolger – Securitas Security Services (UK)
Samir Benakmoum – Securitas Security Services (UK)
Allan Web – Sodexo
Lukasz Wolek – Wilson James
Junior Scott – Wilson James
Outstanding Young Security Professional
Lucy Payne – Aviva
Jade Davies – CIS Security
Sophie Harper-Booth – Sight & Sound Security
James M Wilson.