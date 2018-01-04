The UK Outstanding Performance Awards (OSPAs) 2018 category finalists have been announced. The OSPAs are so far running in eight countries and showcase the work and contribution companies, teams and individuals are making to security.

The organisers report that this year saw a significant increase in the number of UK entries received. For those through to the next phase of the competition, winners will be announced at the UK OSPAs awards dinner on Thursday evening, March 1, at the Royal Lancaster London. The 2018 finalists are:

Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director

Letitia Emeana – Amazon

David Cox – Andrews International

Mike Lees – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Matthew Hollick – Broadgate Estates

Kuldeep Kainth – CIS Security

Neil Eley – OCS

Outstanding In-House Security Team

Adidas Profit Protection

Croma Vigilant Broadgate Estates/Glasgow Fort

Incentive-FM Bluewater Security

Kier Group Information Security

OCS Gracechurch Shopping Centre Security

pladis Security, Risk & Crisis Management

Printworks Security

Sodexo Control Room

Sodexo Repsol Sinopec Security

Wilson James team at Francis Crick Institute

Outstanding Contract Security Company

Axis Security

CIS Security

Croma Vigilant

ENGIE

FGH Security

GMS Security Services

Magenta Security Services

VSG

Wilson James

Outstanding Security Consultant

CornerStone GRG

IJA (Ian Johnson Associates)

Abbey Petkar – Magenta Security Services

Alexander Pennington – Protectus Security Solutions

Peter Boyes – Securitas Security Services (UK)

Eoin Morgan – Sodexo

QCIC

Outstanding Customer Service Initiative

Barnsley ‘Hospital Eyes’ – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

FGH Security

G4S Street Ambassador

G4S Re-Solutioning Shopping Centres

ProtectED Code of Practice – the University of Salford

BikeRegister – Selectamark Security Systems

Wilson James – Tate

VSG – Smile

Outstanding Security Training Initiative

Aviva – Run, Hide, Tell Training Awareness

CIS Security

Critical Cinema

FGH Security

innogy SE

pladis Training Initiative

RBS – Friends Against Scams Team

Securitas – Learning and Development

Specsavers in partnership with The Security Company

The SES Group Academy

Outstanding Security Installer

2020 Vision Systems

Building Protection Systems

WASP Security

Outstanding Event Security Team

Atomic Weapons Establishment FD17 Security

Croma Vigilant – Edinburgh International Conference Centre

FGH Security

G4S Events – One Love Concert

Wilson James – Museums Consortium

Wilson James – Facebook

Outstanding Security Partnership

Brighton Community Guarding Project

Cardiff University Partnership

CornerStone and Google – Partnering for Excellence

FGH Security Partnership Initiative

Jaguar Land Rover and GMS Security Services

Kings Cross Estate Services and Andrews International

London Borough of Havering Safe and Sound Partnership

SelectaDNA working in partnership with Merseyside Police

Southwark Joint Enforcement Team

Outstanding Cyber Security Initiative

Kier Group – Information Security Team

SGN in partnership with The Security Company

The IASME Consortium

Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer

BikeAway

Brisant Secure

Frontier Pitts

Gallagher Security

GJD Manufacturing

Insafe International

StaySafe

Tensor

Verint Systems

Vismo

Outstanding Security Officer

Luke Etherington – Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Mel Watt – Croma Vigilant

Damola Abayomi – Interr

Muhammad Fahim – Mitie Total Security Management

John Griffiths – Mitie Total Security Management

Matt Bolger – Securitas Security Services (UK)

Samir Benakmoum – Securitas Security Services (UK)

Allan Web – Sodexo

Lukasz Wolek – Wilson James

Junior Scott – Wilson James

Outstanding Young Security Professional

Lucy Payne – Aviva

Jade Davies – CIS Security

Sophie Harper-Booth – Sight & Sound Security

James M Wilson.