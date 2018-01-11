During work on the new 61,000-seater Tottenham Hotspur stadium in north London, Bull Products, a manufacturer of life-saving fire protection equipment, is supply its Cygnus alarm.

Part of the Northumberland Development Project, the stadium, pictured, will replace White Hart Lane as Spurs’ home. The development will include more than 500 new homes, a hotel, a community health centre, and sports facility.

Bull has been contracted to supply more than 200 of its Cygnus alarm devices including the Fire Call Point and First Aid Alarm, until project completion later this year. The Cygnus radio has already been used on such construction projects across the UK as Crossrail, Waterloo Station, and Battersea Power Station.

Matthew Trigwell, sales director at Bull Products, says: “During work on a construction site, it’s important to ensure preventative measures are in place to protect site workers and members of the public from any potential hazards. There are thousands of fans who will be gearing up for the first game at the new stadium and we’re confident that our alarm systems will protect the development to the highest standards up until completion. We’re incredibly proud to be a part of such an exciting project in London.”

