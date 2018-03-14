Royal Highland Show contract

Showsec have secured a three-year contract to provide security services at The Royal Highland Show outside Edinburgh. This follows the event security and stewarding firm’s operation at the 2017 show, pictured.

Last year, the security and crowd management company submitted a winning tender bid to deliver services at the 177th Royal Highland Show, in June 2017. The new deal is a three-year extension to that contract.

David Jackson, who has served as Show Manager for the Royal Highland Show since 2014, said: “Showsec performed to the highest of standards during the Royal Highland Show 2017, which was attended by a record 190,000 people over its four days. They were meticulous in preparation and delivered our carefully thought-out crowd management and security plan to the highest of standards. Their staff were well briefed, well presented, dedicated, enthusiastic and had a common sense approach with an appropriate sense of humour. I had no hesitation in asking them back for the 2018 Royal Highland Show and look forward to them making the experience, for all that attend, even better,” he concluded.

The Royal Highland Show is one of the biggest events in the UK for celebrating farming, food and rural life. Showsec hails the contract as an important step, as they seek to build a stronger presence at events and venues across Scotland.

Gary McGuire, Showsec’s Area Manager for Central Scotland, said: “Signing this three-year contract cements our place at Scotland’s largest event and further diversifies our portfolio, whilst underpinning the continued growth of Showsec in Central Scotland, and across the region. With many other new ventures on the horizon, this is an extremely exciting time for us.”

The 2018 show runs from June 21 to 24; visit https://www.royalhighlandshow.org/.