This year’s NSI Summit, on Thursday, March 22 at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham, by the National Security Inspectorate features speakers showcasing partnerships in the fire and security sectors.

Speakers include the Surveillance Camera Commissioner, Tony Porter; the Security Industry Authority (SIA) Head of Quality and Standards Tony Holyland; Dr Anya Hunt from the Chartered Society of Forensic Sciences; Lee Wallace, chairman of the Association of Insurance Surveyors; and Simon Banks, the founder of Apprentices for Fire and Security, and Group Managing Director at alarm signalling manufacturer CSL.

As organisers of the event say, with links between the public and private sector, law enforcement and government agencies becoming more and more prevalent, partnership between private and public sectors and the blue light services is as important as ever, in delivering security. Collaboration is the order of the day; between service providers, government agencies and across the private-public sector axis. Going it alone is costly if not impossible, and outcomes less assured. NSI approval signals to buyers of all types the credentials and competency of business delivering high security standards in practice.

Richard Jenkins, NSI Chief Executive, is pictured speaking at last March’s Summit at The Vox. He says: “We are proud of the work that NSI approved companies undertake in collectively delivering greater security for the private and public sectors. The NSI Summit marks that success, and provides an opportunity for all to learn through shared experiences and perspectives from across the board. This year’s Summit provides an opportunity for NSI approved companies to hear more from the Crown Commercial Service about the government’s FM framework and its impact on security providers, and how NSI approved companies can play their part.”

You can find full details of the Summit including conference agenda, speakers, list of exhibitors, and register to attend this event, free for NSI Approved Companies at: www.nsisummit.co.uk.