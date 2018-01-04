Some 65 specially designed camera masts for the new Mersey Gateway Bridge have been supplied by WEC CCTV. The Lancashire-based manufacturer of camera poles, towers, brackets, and associated camera mounting products secured all three parts of the project to make nine trolley head masts, 40 tilt over radar masts, and 16 cantilever masts which straddle the highway and mount ANPR cameras.

It took eight months for the Darwen-based company’s engineers to complete the project for the Gateway, a multi-million pound transport scheme between Runcorn and Widnes in Cheshire. The main part of the project was a toll bridge spanning the River Mersey and the Manchester Ship Canal. The crossing, which opened in October 2017, has three traffic lanes in each direction.

Mike Allison, WEC CCTV Sales Manager, said: “The whole scheme was carried out in line with the project’s tight timescale and specific requirements. This was a fantastic project to be involved with, working alongside some other major companies.”

Recent exports include the supply of multiple cabinet based columns for the Jebal Ali Port Terminal upgrade in Dubai and of multiple fixed tubular columns for the Qatar Armed Forces air base.

About WEC CCTV

A specialist division of the larger engineering and fabrication company WEC Group Ltd, it has over 35 years of expertise as a manufacturer of CCTV mounting structures. Operating from 600,000 sq. ft. of factory, WEC works with the Highways Agency and is accredited to supply motorway structures in accordance with the National Highway Sector Scheme 6. This involves design, manufacture and installation of structures including traffic signals and camera systems. The company also recently passed the audit for the accreditation to highways work scheme 19A for painting processes. The company’s Export team is again exhibiting at the annual Intersec 2018 security and safety exhibition in Dubai from January 21 to 23; on stand 1-H21. Visit www.wec.uk.net.