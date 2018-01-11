Font Size: A A A

King’s Cross registers

11th January 2018

King’s Cross Estate Services is the latest body to register for the Secured Environments award. It manages a 67 acre central London mixed-use development that includes commercial offices, residential, education, charity and retail as well as 26 acres of public realm. The development is reviewing to see their security approach is aligned to the six Secured Environments principles.

For more about the police certification scheme visit https://www.securedenvironments.com/.

Once registered, you have 12 months to apply for a Secured Environments audit.


