Handset-based door entry

Paradigm Housing Group manages over 14,000 homes across 33 council areas. A new development at Hitchin Road in Luton offers 97 one and two-bedroom apartments.

Door entry products from Comelit Group were selected by Silver Group, part of Paradigm’s supply chain. Christine Nolan, Lettings and Allocations Manager for Paradigm Housing Group said: ‘The delivery of safe and secure housing for our residents is an absolute priority. Silver Group recommended Comelit’s range as the most efficient door entry solution to suit our specification. Residents have already commented on its convenience of use and the peace of mind and security it provides, which is great news.”

Comelit has installed nine stainless steel, bespoke designed entrance panels covering all entry points for the residential development, with mini colour monitors in every apartment, using slimline options from its SimpleBus door entry range.

Sergio de Michele, Managing Director of Silver Group added: “Having reviewed different options of video intercoms for the apartment blocks on the Hitchin Road site, we selected the hardwearing, durable stainless steel bespoke outer panels from Comelit and complementing mini video handsets. Our clients liked the units for their clean modern look and easy to use interface. For Silver Group, installation with the two-wire SimpleBus interface was much simpler than the alternative options. I would certainly recommend the range to other social housing providers looking to provide vital home security.”

Comelit says that its SimpleBus can operate with any type of cable: dedicated Comelit cable, shielded or un-shielded, straight or twisted pair. The Mini handset-based colour monitors have a slim and compact profile with a contemporary design and offer a 4.3-inch 16:9 colour screen, contrast, colour and ringtone volume control and melody customisation.

Chris Carroll, Business Development Manager at Comelit UK added: “The SimpleBus door entry system is great for social housing providers like Paradigm, who deliver carefully designed sites such as Hitchin Road, which is testament to its dedication to delivering safe and secure affordable homes for those that need it most. By Silver Group recommending the product, it also shows how our network of installers go above and beyond the minimum performance standards for security and investigate and install solutions that will benefit residents and keep properties protected, without compromising on the visual appeal or apartment design of the new development.”

Visit https://www.comelitgroup.com.