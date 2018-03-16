A rapidly-deployable temporary fence line is part of a key installation for National Grid to help meet London’s growing electricity needs. A new 400kV Gas Insulated Switchgear electricity substation is part of the EAN Framework and connected to a £1bn 32km electricity superhighway below the capital.

Perimeter security mesh manufacturer Zaun Ltd provided 155 metres of its Rapid Deployable System (RDS) fencing for temporary protection of the construction works. A Zaun subsidiary, Binns Fencing, installed the fence.

RDS has won a number of security innovation awards, has been used to secure the main political parties’ autumn conferences over recent years and forms part of the official National Barrier Asset.

Three electricity transformers – each delivered on a 60m long trailer with police escort – have been craned into place at the Seven Sisters Road substation. The new 32km electricity superhighway is part of a seven-year £1bn project – due to be fully operational this year – to help keep Londoners connected to safe and reliable supply.

This involves reinforcing the high voltage network across London by installing new cables and wires in deep underground tunnels, from Hackney to St Johns Wood, Willesden to St Johns Wood and Wimbledon to Kensal Green. The project includes the longest single-length cable pull in an underground utility tunnel in the UK.