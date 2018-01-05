Over half of UK citizens are completely unaware of the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to a poll for the civil liberty campaign group Big Brother Watch (BBW) by polling company D-CYFOR.

Despite 84pc of people saying they want more control over their data and 72pc expressing concern about how companies use their data, the lack of public awareness and engagement with the GDPR and the data rights it will provide is of serious concern, says BBW.

Among the poll findings, some 58pc have not heard of the GDPR. Half (51pc) of those who have heard of the GDPR didn’t know the GDPR gives them individual personal data protection rights. Most, 80pc of people say would use their data protection rights to access their data if they knew what the rights were. And 80pc would complain to someone/an organisation if their data was used incorrectly. But more than half (53pc) don’t know where to turn to make a complaint.

The poll was of 1015 people. GDPR comes into force in May 2018, but little has been done to educate the public about their new data protection rights, BBW complains.

Jennifer Krueckeberg – Researcher at Big Brother Watch said: “We are all data citizens now, but few of us feel in control of how our data is used. The GDPR heralds the biggest change in data protection rights for a generation. It is a great opportunity for the individual to have a say and take control over what happens to their data. It is disappointing that so few people know what the GDPR is and that even fewer are aware of what rights it gives them. Educating people about how to protect their sensitive and personal data should be a priority.

“People want to have more control over their data, but if they don’t know their rights how can they? It is important to inform the public now so they are ready for spring next year.”

In a recent blog, the UK data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham admitted ‘picking up a lot of concern from organisations about preparing for the GDPR’. She wrote: “Much of that is understandable – there’s work required to get ready for the new legislation, and change often creates uncertainty. However some of the fear is rooted in scaremongering because of misconceptions or in a bid to sell ‘off the shelf’ GDPR solutions.”

