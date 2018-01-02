Christmas markets

Manchester’s Christmas market is the largest of its kind in Europe outside of Germany, featuring hundreds of stalls across multiple locations, plus an ice rink added for December 2016.

Since set up of the 2017 market began in October, the operation has lasted longer than ever. With a total of over five million visitors expected, the stewarding and event security company Showsec was again contracted for the event.

Tom Rigby, Area Manager for Central Manchester, said: “We’re proud to have worked at the market for the last decade, and it’s been great to see it grow into the huge success it is today. The security here is a 24-hour operation, and it’s a great example of the level of commitment and experience our staff demonstrate all year.” Pictured is one of the entrance arches beside anti-ram blocks at Albert Square in Manchester city centre.

Showsec staff were also at work at similar markets in Birmingham and Leeds. Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market introduced new security measures for 2017. Birmingham City Council applied for the , installing new vehicle mitigation barriers on New Street and Corporation Street. Besides their usual security duties, Showsec helped to enforce the vehicle lockdown and further reassure the public.

Birmingham’s Area Manager Mike Poole said: “We have a core of very experienced staff who have worked at the markets for years, plus new staff who have kept up to the same standards. Thanks to the amount of work we have put in together, we’ve also developed a very close working relationship with the police and the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit which has strengthened our operation.”

And Christkindelmarkt in Leeds marked its 15th year. The project keeps local staff busy 24 hours from November 10 until December 24. Leeds Area Manager Sam Hodkin said: “The team have endured strong wind, rain, snow and frost but still managed to keep a smile on their faces. They really work hard to maintain a family-friendly environment at one of the city’s key seasonal attractions.”

In January 2017, Leeds was awarded Purple Flag accreditation for its safe and well-managed night time economy.