The banking group BNP Paribas has 190,000 employees in 74 countries. Previously, the bank had analogue CCTV cameras. However, low image quality frequently made it difficult to identify robbery and other suspects, especially in dimly-lit and harsh backlight conditions, such as direct sunlight through a window or reflected by wet ground.

To upgrade its CCTV, BNP Paribas Fortis opted to move to IP-based network video to be able to integrate cameras into its network infrastructure, besides enable remote video monitoring. BNP Paribas Fortis has had installed more than 4,400 Sony IP network cameras, at its Belgian headquarters and commercial buildings all over the country. Mini-domes (SNC-EM630, SNC-EM631, SNC-EM600, SNC-EM601 and SNC‑EM641) protects BNP Paribas Fortis premises. The cameras’ sensitive Exmor R CMOS sensor ensures crisp images with HD or Full HD resolution, while selected models offer IK10 resistance standards against unwanted tampering and vandalism.

Hemispheric SNC-HM662 cameras offer a 360-degree all-round view in self-banking zones and bank lobbies. As well as deterring unauthorised loitering, it provides situational awareness of potentially aggressive customers who may be a threat to employees.

Ruggedized SNC-WR602 and SNC-WR632C dome cameras provide surveillance of outdoor areas. The cameras’ high dynamic range offers clear images in a wide range of lighting conditions, managing extremes of bright light and shade in the same scene.

The cameras are integrated using the XProtect Corporate IP Video Management Software (VMS) platform from VMS company Milestone Systems. Designed for large-scale mission critical security applications, this manages recording and sharing of video from multiple sites.

Michaël Thys, Expert Security Equipments at BNP Paribas Fortis, says: “Sony cameras were the obvious choice to improve our video security capabilities. As well as offering excellent image quality, their efficiency and reliable operation make a real contribution to lowering long-term ownership costs.”