In Scunthorpe, a Secured by Design (SBD) trained designing out crime police officer worked with developers Ongo Homes Ltd, and builders GS Kelsey Construction, from planning stages to construction to include SBD crime prevention techniques and security in The Arc, part of a £9m regeneration for the Westcliff estate. As a community ‘hub’, The Arc has a café called The Arcafe, a Post Office, Little Owls pre-school, and meeting rooms for hire.

SBD measures included creating natural surveillance and limiting excessive through movement which can be used as escape routes or cut-throughs, besides physical security of the building, with the install of SBD accredited windows, doors, roof lights, fire doors and roller shutters. SBD accredited bollards and fencing were also fitted.

The Arc has gained a Secured by Design Award.

Tracy Rokahr, Designing Out Crime officer for Humberside Police, said: “The principle behind Designing Out Crime is to use architecture to address any security issues and minimise opportunities for offenders, to enhance the quality of life for those living and working in the area. The Secured by Design award is given to developers who adhere to police recommendations, which have been proved to reduce the risk of burglary and criminal damage by at least 75 per cent.

“I was brought in from the pre-planning application stage to assess the architect’s plans and advise them of any designing out crime features that could be incorporated into the development, before submitting to the local planning authority, including ensuring that there were appropriate security measures in place – such as roller shutters, bollards and fencing around the building itself and PAS 24 windows and doors, which are SBD standard.

“This area previously suffered considerably from anti-social behaviour, burglary, criminal damage, motor vehicle crime, drug offences, violence and arson. It’s been very reassuring that Ongo Homes Ltd and GS Kelsey were so willing to work alongside me to make this development safe and secure, whilst maintaining the Secured by Design standard throughout the build. It will make a real difference to the whole community.”

SBD-award sites include the 2012 London Olympics, Wembley Stadium, pictured, and the Welsh and Scottish Assembly buildings. Secured by Design, the national police crime prevention initiative, runs a Police Preferred Specification standard. Accredited products range from doors, windows and locks to IT products, CCTV components, and shutters and barriers. Visit http://www.securedbydesign.com/.