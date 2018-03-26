The Home Office has launched a new advertising campaign that seeks to combat knife crime among young people. Using real-life stories of young people who made the decision not to carry knives, #knifefree aims to highlight the consequences of carrying a knife.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, pictured, said: “The emotional stories at the heart of the new Knife Free campaign bring home in powerful fashion just what a far-reaching impact it can have on a young person’s life if they make the misguided decision to carry a knife. I hope any young person who is seriously thinking about carrying a knife listens to what the implications can be and realises what options are available if they choose to live knife free.”

A £1.35m campaign will use advertising on social media (Snapchat and Twitter) and digital channels (TV on demand, and Spotify) to target the ten to 21-year-olds who use these platforms. Posters will be displayed in English cities where knife crime is more prevalent. A #knifefree website offers advice, and points to support services.