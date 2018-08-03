The Camberwell Arms in London SE5 has had fitted a new access control system, from Delta Security, the CCTV and access control installer. The Paxton Net2 system grants access via fob keys and enables management to restrict or permit access to areas and rooms according to the authority of the user.

That access control product provides management with remote central administration through software, and can control multiple doors and users. Event reports can be generated at the touch of a button and advanced features include site graphics and IP camera integration.

James Dye, Director of the Camberwell Arms was recommended Delta Security by a local business. He says: “I’ve used the Paxton system before so knew it was user-friendly. We approached Delta Security and invited other suppliers to tender too. We chose Delta Security on the basis of the quality and speed of their response, which gave us confidence in their service levels.”

Installation took some planning due to the age of the pub’s doors, meaning specialist access control devices were used to meet fire regulations.

James adds: “The service matched our expectations. Dave Mundy, the Operations Director was great in the planning stage, and their Installer George was fantastic, on time, knowledgeable and efficient. Rare for contractors in my experience, which means I’ll be continuing to use Delta for other projects.”

The Camberwell Arms is split over two floors to accommodate a bar, restaurant and late night venue. It was voted number one in the Guardian’s 50 best Sunday lunches 2017, and is the winner of the OFM Awards 2015. Visit https://thecamberwellarms.co.uk.