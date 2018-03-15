The Northern Charity Ball, hosted by Incentive FM Group in Sheffield, has beaten last year’s by raising over £16,000 for two charities, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and Cash for Kids.

Guests from the facilities management sector and wider business community put on their evening best for a three-course dinner and casino night, at the Hilton Doubletree Hotel in Sheffield Park. The ball, now in its fourth consecutive year, included a blind and silent charity auction, a raffle, and music from a live band.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is dedicated to supporting bereaved children who have lost a parent whilst serving in the British Armed Forces, and Cash for Kids works to provide underprivileged and sick children in local communities with a brighter future.

Glenn Wilson, Operations Director at Incentive FM Group, said: “We are thrilled with how the successful the event was, and believe it was our best to date. Thanks to the generosity of all our guests, we were able to raise an incredible £16,050 for Scotty’s Little Soldiers and Cash For Kids, completely smashing last year’s amount.” Pictured left to right are Glenn Wilson, Debbie Hattersley, Shawn Chapman, and Mark Stevens.