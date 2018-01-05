At the Security Institute, Peter Lavery has become Deputy Chairman and Paul Drury Vice Chairman. Peter replaces previous Deputy Chairman Andrew Nicholls; and Paul fills the position previously held by the new chairman, Dr Alison Wakefield.

Andrew Nicholls also stepped in as interim Chief Executive from October 2016 until Rick Mounfield’s appointment in May 2017. Andrew and the immediate past chairman Garry Evanson will remain on the board of directors until the Institute 2018 AGM in April.

Peter, of Colt Technology Services, has chaired the Validation Board since April 2017. He’s also put in time on British Standards related to the sector, and is a trustee of the Cross-Sector Safety & Security Communications (CSSC). He said: “The modern security risk professional needs recognition as a key advisor and business enabler, valued by fellow business professionals and contributing to wider societal security and I remain committed to ensuring the Institute plays a central role as a thought leader in the security sector, both within the UK and beyond, amongst all our members.”

And Paul, who’s also working in corporate security, has also put in time on the Institute’s Validation Board, which goes over the applications of people to become members. He said: “As the Membership Management Advisory Group (co-chaired with Steve Massey) continues to gain momentum, we are working on improving those areas. My focus has always been on what we offer to our members and I will continue with this in my new role, whilst also attracting new members and building upon our membership services and benefits – of which some exciting announcements will follow very soon! This truly demonstrates the importance that the Security Institute is putting on establishing us as the leading membership organisation for security professionals.”

Welcoming Peter and Andrew, Alison said: “They have brought significant expertise and commitment to our board of directors, having made considerable contributions to the Institute over many years and are highly regarded. In the complex security climate we face today, sharing knowledge and expertise through security networks and partnerships has become more important than ever. In the Deputy Chairman’s role, Peter’s extensive engagement and high standing across the security community, via roles in multiple bodies including the CSSC and BSI, will help us ensure that the Institute plays a full and active part in shaping sector-wide responses to contemporary security challenges and help enhance the understanding and reputation of our discipline.”

