Some 140 members and guests of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP) attended the Company’s Spring Dance at the Rembrandt Hotel in west London on Saturday, March 3 with Stevie Wonder & Friends and Irie J keeping everyone entertained well into the night.

The serious business was to raise money for charities including the Company’s Charitable Trust, the annual Magical Taxi Tour which sees over 100 cabs taking sick and terminally ill children on the trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris, organised by the Worshipful Company of Hackney Carriage Drivers and the Security Benevolent Fund. Taghre Elsanhouri a parent of Sammy, a child who had been on one of the Magical Taxi Tours, explained how even with the loss of his eyes through cancer his son still remembered meeting his favourite Disney characters, while undergoing his treatment. Over £31.000 was donated to these good causes.

Peter French, event organiser and WCoSP Past Master, said afterwards: “Prizes were donated by so many companies and individuals including the Baroness Henig, the British Transport Police, 101 (City of London) Engineer Regiment (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), Tyco Security Products, BT, Norbain, Jon Harvey, Kate Martin, Consec, Sky, Jonathan Palmer, the Royal Navy, the Francis Crick Institute, Wilson James, OpenView, the Reliance Group , Gratte Brothers, Luke Thomas, Master Chef, Heathrow Airport, Pertemps, the RAF Regiment, Stuart Lowden, Tim Watts’ private office, 3Military Intelligence Battalion and SSR Personnel.

“We have special thanks to all WCoSP members who made the night happen by volunteering, bringing friends, organising our prizes, helping on the night, to the Rembrandt Hotel for putting on a great evening to photographer Steve Neville and to Carole Henley who looked after the accounting. We are very grateful to Xtralis for generously sponsoring this very successful event.”

The 2019 dance is due on March 2.